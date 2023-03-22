INVESTIGATION: Gunfire, Standoff, and Manhunt

From the Robeson

County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

​An investigation into the death of a 67-year-old Fairmont, NC man resulted in Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators being shot at while following leads in Dillon County, SC.

​

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at approximately 2:50 pm, deputies and investigators responded to the 90 block of Affinity Rd., Fairmont, NC in reference to a male shot. Upon the arrival of the deputies, Larry B. Adams was found in his residence deceased.

​

During the investigation of Adams death, investigators with Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Dillon County Sheriff’s Office attempted to interview an individual at 2116 Hayestown Rd., Lake View, SC.

Upon arrival of the investigators, a male exited the residence and immediately began shooting in the direction of the officers as they were exiting their vehicles. The investigators were able to retreat from the yard of the residence during the exchange of gunfire between the investigators and the suspect. During the shooting, one of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office vehicles was struck multiple times.

​After a several hour standoff and manhunt for the suspect, a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) helicopter located the suspect hiding in a wooded area behind the home on Hayestown Road. The suspect was placed in the custody of the Dillon County Detention Center.

The death investigation is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

The Dillon County shooting is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.