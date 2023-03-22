Dillon Downtown Coordinator Previews Upcoming Events

By Betsy Finklea

City of Dillon Downtown Coordinator Lisa Moody gave an update on what is going on in Dillon. She said the St. Patrick’s Day Festival/Humane Society Chili Cook-off was one of her favorite ever special events in 20+ years of special events. Approximately 750 people attended and had a good time. The weather was great and people enjoyed the chili cook-off, amusement rides, food trucks, and band. She thanked the police, public works, and City Manager Glen Wagner for their support. She said it really was “an amazing day.” Prior to her comments at the meeting, both Mayor Pro-Tem Phil Wallace and City Manager Wagner had commented on the success of the event and how pleased they were with it.

Moody said the next event is Celebrate Main Street on April 29th.

Eats on the Streets will be held May through November although it has somewhat unofficially started.

First Fridays at the Fountain will be May through August. July’s event will be on the second Friday.

An Outdoor Summer Movie Night series will be held May through August. The Dillon Downtown Merchants Association is selecting the movies.

On March 20th, Moody will be presenting to the Board of Architectural Review for the Uniform Sign

On March 28th, she will be working on the by invitation Community Art Project.

She will also be meeting with two business owners who want information on the downtown grant programs.

The Merchants Association had a meeting with Cedric Page as guest speaker and agenda items such as Christmas decorations and the Outdoor Movie Project.

She also gave an update on the progress of the murals. They will start with five murals and then do five more.