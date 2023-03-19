Roy Williams III, 87, died on March 11, 2023. He was the son of the late LeRoy Williams, Jr. and Agnes Elizabeth Mahony Williams.



Though born in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 19, 1935, he spent most of his life in South Carolina and graduated from General William Moultrie High School in 1953. He attended Clemson his freshman year but transferred to the University of South Carolina after winning a NROTC scholarship. AT USC he was editor of the student newspaper, the Gamecock. He graduated in 1958 with a degree in journalism, as well as his commission in the Navy. He was stationed at Long Beach, California where he met his future wife, Bonnie Anne Williams. They were married in 1961 in Houston, Texas where her family lived.

Mr. Williams’ teaching career was primarily at Wando High School after having taught earlier in Columbia, Darlington and Dillon secondary schools. He received his master’s degree in 1967 in history from USC and pursued graduate work at University of Virginia and Christ Church College at Oxford University with summer fellowships at University of North Carolina and the Smithsonian conducting research at the National Portrait Gallery.

His love of history, especially of South Carolina, was enriched by his association in numerous historical societies including serving as President of St. James Santee Parish Historical Society, a board member of the Charleston Library Society and memberships in the South Carolina Historical Society, Friends of Hampton Plantation where he served as a docent for many years and the Charleston Museum. He has three published books: St. James Santee Plantation Parish which he co-authored with the late Anne Baker Leland Bridges; Sullivan’s Island (a history of the island and its architecture) and Rice to Ruin, published by USC Press in 2018 and co-authored with the late Alexander Lucas Lofton.

Of particular interest to those who knew Mr. Williams was the House Resolution passed in May 2005 by the South Carolina General Assembly which stated: Honoring Roy Williams III of Charleston County for his distinguished career as an educator and for his dedication to the historical preservation of the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

Mr. Williams is survived by his brother, Dr. Robert Michael Williams of Mt. Pleasant and his sister, Geraldine (Gerry) Williams Waring of Saluda, Virginia, two nieces and seven nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years in 2019 and by his sister, Patricia Anne Williams in 1958.

A memorial service will be held at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island on Monday, March 20 at 1:00 pm. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mt. Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403.

