Thomas Larry Monahan, 73, passed away at his home surrounded by his family, March 13, 2023.

Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Latta Baptist Church, with Rev. Rob Pierce officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta is assisting the family.

Larry was born in Dillon, SC, May 25, 1949, the son of the late John Monahan and Mary Louise Byrd Monahan. He was a member of Latta Baptist where he served as Deacon, RA Leader, Sunday School Teacher, and a supporter of Camp Pinehill. He held a Masters Degree plus thirty. He was a school administrator for Dillon County and Marlboro County schools and retired from Dillon Christian School in that same capacity. He retired from the National Guard after 24 years as a Staff Sargent.

Larry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jana Scharff Monahan of the home; son, William Robert Monahan of Lake View, SC; daughters, Ja’Mara Lynn Monahan of Latta, SC, and Kelly Gray Monahan-Sturgeon (B. J.) of Dillon, SC; brothers, Woody Monahan (Kathy) of Dillon, SC, Jim Monahan (Holly) of Blue Ridge, GA, and Robert Monahan (Annette) of Rowland, NC; sisters, Shirley Monahan and Virgina Daniels both of Latta, SC, and Debbie Chapman (Jeff) of Granite Falls, SC; sister-in-law, Sharon Monahan; grandchildren, Morgan Carter, Ana Tindall, McKenley Hyatt, Aydan Sturgeon, Luke Nettles, Leah Nettles, Lana Harlow, and Lara Harlow ; great grandchildren, Braxton, Bryleigh, Baylor, Keelan, and one on the way; many nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and great nephews.

Our daddy had many passions in life. His family is his first, but running a very close second is his love affair with food! Daddy never had to be hungry to eat, he just had to have good food around. Some of his favorite foods are fried fish, fatback, a juicy burger, pecan pie, “nanner puddin,” butter pecan ice cream, and crunchy peanut butter on cornbread. He will be delighted to never eat fried chicken again.

His love of outdoors was comparable to none. To plant a seed, be patient and watch the sprout break ground. To till his garden year after year and put fresh food on the table brought him pure joy. Spending endless hours in his yard, by his pond and working his grapevine brought him the most pleasure in the world. Daddy absolutely loved playing in the dirt.

Daddy walked every day of his life. He came straight in from work everyday, changed out of his work clothes into his walking clothes and right back out the door he went. It was a common phrase to say “he’s gone walking; may I take a message?” When they moved out to the park, he continued his daily walks all around the ponds, trails and white sand. This was his favorite place of all to get out and go. He planted more trees in the woods, grapevines that produced tons and that garden kept on giving.

Daddy loves his family-all of us. We picked on him because of his grouchy ways, even going so far as to nickname him the “Grinch” because it so closely resembled him at times. We always knew that he loved us no matter his mood, even though Kelly is his favorite, he loved us all the same. (Ja’Mara says ya’ll can laugh-it’s ok.)

We will cherish and thank you for all the prayers, support, and friendship each of you have shown to us. We would add a special note of appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Amedysis Hospice; specifically, Alex Weatherford, RN, Ginger, RN, and Chaplain Jerry Fennel.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorials be made to Camp Pine Hill, 2096 Baptist Road, Bennettsville, SC 29512.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com.