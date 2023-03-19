DMS Students Participate In Region 5 Honor Band Clinic

REGION BAND HONOR CLINIC—The following Dillon Middle School students participated in the Region 5 Honor Band Clinic which was held on February 17-18, 2023 at Cane Bay High School in Summerville, SC. Students had to play a solo, memorize scales, terms and sight read. Let’s congratulate the following students: Eny’Cire Ford (Flute), Elliana Montgomery (Oboe), Ja’diah Bethea (Bassoon), Egla Gomez (Clarinet), Mara Horne (Clarinet), Tiasharee McLaughlin (Clarinet), Jasleen Williams (Clarinet), Tanashia Williams (Bass Clarinet), Ta’Niyah Thompson (Contra Eb Clarinet), Shayla Downing (Contra Bb Clarinet), Da’Saan Stewart (Alto Saxophone), Lyric Fairley (Tenor Saxophone), Jacere Odom (Trumpet), Ethan Britt-7th Grade ( Trumpet), Ny’Eri’c Ford (Trombone), Ka’Ziyah Palmer-7th Grade (Trombone), Layla Jones-7th Grade (Euphonium), Esther Bizinadavyi (Euphonium), Emory McLellan 7th Grade (Tuba), and Ke’Ron Short (Tuba). (Contributed Photo)

