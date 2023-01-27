Death Notices

Graveside service for Latifah Peterson will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 2:00pm at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Ms. Peterson died on Friday, January 13, 2020 at her residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

Funeral service for Mrs. Hazel Ford will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 1:00pm at New St. Mark Baptist Church in Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Mrs. Ford died on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1505 McNeill Street, Dillon, SC.