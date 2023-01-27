CATAWBA – Mr. Willie Tony Christenburg, 65, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Piedmont Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill with Pastor James Mauney officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Born in Dillon, SC, Mr. Christenburg was the son of the late Gene Gather Christenburg and the late Willie Mae Caulder Williamson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ted Christenburg; and his sister, Jean Gail Christenburg. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his grandchildren and his animals.

Surviving are his son, Tony (Brooke) Christenburg of Rock Hill; his daughter, Libby (Patrick) Howell of Rock Hill; six grandchildren, Tyler Howell, Makayla Christenburg, Dillon Christenburg, Xander Wendt, Mollie Christenburg, and Lincoln Christenburg; his great-granddaughter, Paislee Howell; and three sisters, Beverly Cobb, Charlene Watson, and Janice Karnap.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Christenburg’s name to the Amputee Coalition at https://www.amputee-coalition.org/ways-to-give/donate-online-by-mail-or-by-phone/donate-online/.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome. net.