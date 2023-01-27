DILLON – Faustine Sanderson Turner, 82, passed away January 22, 2023 at her home. Funeral services will 3:00 PM, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Sardis Baptist Church in Latta, South Carolina with Rev. Steve Tyler officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon is assisting the family.

Faustine was born in Marion County, October 11,1940. She was the daughter of the late John Archie and Earline Sanderson. She was married to the late Carlyle Turner. Mrs. Turner was employed as a cashier by Jones Discount Store for many years.

Mrs. Turner is survived by her son, Carson Turner of Dillon, SC; two daughters: Kathy Hunt (Tim) and Carolyn Skipper (Steve) all of Dillon, SC; grandchildren: Brandi Turner, Kasey Turner, Matthew Turner (Brianna), Christopher Hunt (Amy), Johnathan Hunt (Jennifer), Keleigh Turner, Phillip Byrd (Jessica) and Joey Byrd (Priscilla); and 23 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Turner was predeceased by a son, Steve Turner and brothers, Gerald, Joe, and Kenneth Sanderson.

