PHOTO GALLERY: Marlboro Lady Bulldogs Defeat The Dillon Lady Wildcats, 50-37

The visiting Marlboro Lady Bulldogs defeated the Dillon Lady Wildcats 50-37 in varsity basketball action played in Dillon on Tuesday, December 6.

The Lady Wildcats led 13-3 after the first period of play but did not score a point in the second quarter of play while the Lady Bulldogs pumped in 21 points to take a 24-13 lead at halftime. Marlboro led 42-27 after 3 periods of play.

In the first half of play, each team committed 3 fouls. In the second half of play Dillon committed 7 fouls while Marlboro committed 6 fouls.

Dillon’s coaching staff consists of Head Coach James McMillian and Assistant Coach Michelle Keys.

Marlboro’s coaching staff consists of Head Coach Leah Zimmerman and Assistant Coaches Hope McCall, Herbert McNeil, and Andre Quick.

Dillon will travel to Bennettsville on Friday, December 16, for a 6:00 p.m. game against Marlboro County.

Support your team.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

