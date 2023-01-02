PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Comes From Behind To Win 78-61 Over Dillon Christian

The Lake View Wild Gators came from behind to win 78-61 over the Dillon Christian School Warriors in varsity basketball played in Dillon on Monday, December 13.

Dillon Christian School took the opening tip-off and began the fast-paced action. Dillon Christian School led 18-13 after the first period of play. With 4:28 remaining in the second period, Garrett Vaugh tied the game at 20 each. At halftime, Lake View held a 3-point lead, 33-30.

With 4:55 remaining in the third period, Greyson Singletary knotted the score at 39 with a 3-point shot. After 3 periods of play, Lake View was up by 10, 56-46.

Lake View’s Cam Umphries led all scorers with 21 points. He had six 2-point baskets, two 3-point baskets, and 3 free throws.

Shaheed Dawkins added 18 points for the Wild Gators with five 2-point baskets and 8 free throws. DJ Hardee had four 3-point baskets and a free throw for 13 points. Savon Nichols had four 2-point baskets for 8 points while Jayden Ford added three 2-point baskets and 2 free throws for 8 points. Garrett Vaugh had three 2-point baskets for 6 points. Tamir Bellman added a 3-point basket, and Daniel Ray connected for a free throw.

Jackson Outlar led the Warriors with 14 points. He connected for four 3-point baskets and a 2-point basket. Greyson Singletary had three 3-point baskets, a 2-point basket, and 2 free throws for 13 points. Ryheim Manning had three 2-point baskets, a 3-point basket, and 3 free throws for 12 points. Thompson Stone had three 3-point baskets for 9 points. Gavin Jones had four free throws for 4 points. Rahmon Hamilton had two 2-point baskets for four points. Colin Davis had a 2-point basket, and Ford Richardson sank 2 free throws. Jafari Jones sank a free throw.

Dillon Christian School will travel to Florence Christian on Friday, December 16.

Lake View will host West Columbus on Thursday, January 5.

Support your teams.

