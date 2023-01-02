PHOTO GALLERY: Marlboro Bulldogs Defeat Dillon Wildcats 51-26 In Basketball

The Marlboro Bulldogs defeated the Dillon Wildcats 51-26 in varsity basketball played in Dillon on Tuesday, December 6.

The Wildcats started “cold” and did not score in the first period of play while Marlboro placed 9 points onto the scoreboard. Dillon’s poor shooting continued in the second quarter before managing 6 points while Marlboro scored 17 points to take a 26-6 lead at halftime. Dillon scored 8 points in the third period while Marlboro scored 9 points.

Marlboro committed only 1 foul in the first half while Dillon committed 3 fouls.

Dillon will travel to Bennettsville on Friday, December 16, to face Marlboro County in the rematch.

Dillon’s coaching staff consists of Head Coach Bryan Grice and Assistant Coaches James McMillian and Stacey Smith.

Marlboro County’s coaching staff consists of Head Coach Demetrius Knox and Assistant Coaches Jermaine Purvis and Travis Zimmerman.

