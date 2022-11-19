Shelton Roscoe Leaphart, Jr., 81, of Lake View passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born on September 3, 1941 in Columbia, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Shelton Roscoe Leaphart, Sr. and Ruby Lee Leaphart.

A funeral service was Sunday, November 6th at 3:00 p.m. at Lake View United Methodist Church. Burial followed at Lake View Cemetery. The family received friends at the Leaphart home in Lake View.

After graduating from Brookland-Cayce High School in Columbia, South Carolina. Shelton served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. Shelton later began his lifelong career as a Salesman for Electrolux.

Shelton enjoyed laughing and spending time with his family and friends. He loved joking and telling old war stories. He absolutely adored his sweetie, Helen. Shelton never passed up the chance to travel and go on adventures, if he could talk about the history he encountered along the way.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Leaphart. Sons; Darrin Leaphart, Chuck Skipper, Wesley Skipper (Julie). Daughter; Aimee Sanderson (Timmy). Grandchildren; Taylor Brown (Robbie), Matthew Skipper (Ashley), Madison Coker (Tyler), Morgan Skipper, Kayla Leonard (Shaquille), Stormy Skipper, Brian Leaphart, Austin Skipper, Carson Sanderson. Great grandchildren; Mack, Addie, Harper, Peyton, Mia, Laila, Axel, Kiley, Dakota, and Kenzie. Sisters; Fairy Nell Shealy (her late husband, Tyrone Shealy) Sharon Kathlyn Asbill (her late husband, Harold Raymond Asbill, Jr.), Christa Lynn Hart (Brian), Kaye Lani Miller (Daniel), and Caroline Beth Corley (Michael).