MYRTLE BEACH – Dr. Edward Vandiver “Van” Horton, Jr. died peacefully at home on Saturday, November 12, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Lumberton, NC, January 10, 1943, the son of Edward Vandiver Horton and Maxie McLaurin Horton. He grew up in Dillon, SC. After earning a B.S. degree in Pre Med from Clemson University in 1965, he received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry (VCU) in 1969. He served three years in the U.S. Army 86th Medical Detachment, serving the 3rd Armored Division in Kirch-Goens, Germany, where he enjoyed traveling broadly in Europe. He then served one year with HHC 1st D.E. 3AD(S) COSOM Ft. Bragg, NC, receiving the rank of Major. He moved to Myrtle Beach, SC, with his wife, Elaine, and son, Michael, in 1973 and practiced family and cosmetic dentistry for 43 years. He founded Oleander Family and Cosmetic Dentistry. He was a long-time active member of Ocean View Baptist Church. He participated in medical missions and the S.C. Dental Association’s DAD program providing free dental work for those in need. He was a member of the Pee Dee District Dental Society, Grand Strand Dental Society, SCV Camp 1026, Grand Strand Sertoma Club, and a charter member of the Chicora Rotary Club. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed reading, gardening, and cheering on his Clemson Tigers.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Elaine Newton Horton; a son, Michael V. Horton (Elizabeth) of Mt. Pleasant; and a daughter, Dr. Katherine H. Haney (J.R.) of Myrtle Beach and two grandchildren, Caroline and Annabelle Horton. He is also survived by a brother, Braddy M. Horton of Dillon, and many dear cousins and family members.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Robert M. Horton of Dillon.

Services will be held at McMillan-Small Funeral Home, 910 67th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. on Friday, November 18th and the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 19th, followed by burial at 3 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery at 1252 Hwy 57 South, Dillon, SC.

Memorials may be made to New Directions of Myrtle Beach, Samaritan’s Purse, or the charity of your choice.