A Community Clean-Up Day will be held in Latta on Saturday, November 19, from 7:00 a.m.-12 p.m. This event is being held by the Latta Neighborhoods Improvement Alliance, the Latta Revitalization Commission, the Latta Town Council, and the H2G Empire, Inc. Locations include Veteran Park, Academy Street, Latimer School, and Henry Street Park. Volunteers are needed. For more information, contact Norris Barr-Mack at 404-287-6516 or Corky Lane at 843-992-6004.