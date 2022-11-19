Ralph Freitas, 88, passed away peacefully at his son’s residence on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Born April 20, 1934 in Maui, Hawaii, he was the son of the late Manuel Freitas and Lee Pong Kum Freitas.

Ralph proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army before spending most of his adult life as the owner and operator of Freitas Sign Company located in Dillon since 1959.

Ralph was also a proud member of the Omar Shriner’s, Jaycee’s and Dillon First Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his son Lt. Commander Ronald Wayne Freitas and brother George Freitas.

Ralph is survived by his children, Eric Devon Freitas (Beth) of Myrtle Beach and Manuel Glenn Freitas (Angie) of Dillon; his grandchildren, Lauren Michell Freitas of Houston, Texas; Evan Freitas of Norfolk, Virginia; Michelle Freitas of Baltimore, Maryland; Dr. Hunter Blaine Freitas (Stevie) of Georgetown, South Carolina; Heath Janzen Freitas of Hartsville, South Carolina; Hayden Zackary Freitas of Winter Garden, Florida and the mother of his three children Mary C. Freitas of Dillon.

In accordance with his wishes, Ralph’s body will be cremated.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with visitation prior to the service from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Kylee Turner and Willie Mae Owens with McLeod Home Health who provided exceptional and loving care to Ralph during his illness. You may sign the online guestbook at www.cooperfh.com