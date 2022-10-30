Local Officers Attend Conference

TRAINING OFFICERS CONFERENCE—First Sergeant Glenn Coates of the Dillon County Sheriff Office and Sergeant Ricky Day with City of Dillon Police Department attended S.C. Training Officers Association Conference at North Myrtle Beach, S.C. The conference was held Monday, October 10 – Wednesday, October 12, 2022. There were 122 registered officers from all over the state. Among the many classes offered were Culture Diversity, Active Shooter, and PTSD for Law Enforcement. The S.C. Criminal Justice Academy was also in attendance with updates and changes to be made to assist law enforcement departments continue to protect the public. (Contributed Photo)