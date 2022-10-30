JUDGMENT HOUSE PHOTO GALLERY: 59 Minutes–Eternity is Less Than an Hour Away

Judgment House

59 Minutes–Eternity is Less Than an Hour Away

Introduction Room: Your guide prepares you to go through a series of rooms where you get a glimpse into the lives of several people. The journey will take you through the twist and turns that will ultimately cause you to ponder the reality of life beyond the grave.

Scene 1–Morgue: This is a dimly lit room with four covered bodies on exam tables. These are our four main characters, John Cartwright, a father and provider, Matthew Burke, 16 year old male, Jennifer Mackey, 17 year old female, and Jake Rhodes, a 15 year old male. A medical examiner walks to each body and introduces the group to each person, who only 24 hours ago were living life and going about their normal routines. He describes a little about each person and how the way they lived on earth affected the way they would live in eternity, based on the choices they made.

Scene 2–The Cartwright’s living room: This scene takes us back a few hours earlier to the Cartwright’s living room, where John Cartwright, one of the victims, is about to go to work. Karen, his wife, is about to leave for church on a Sunday morning. The Cartwright’s think this is just another Sunday like any other. They have no idea what is coming to them in the next few hours.

Scene 3–Church Foyer after the Worship service: There are several groups in this scene and each one will have eternal results for our four main characters.

Karen Cartwright gets a phone call no one wants. Her husband, John has just suffered a massive heart attack. Matthew has just shared the gospel message with Jennifer, which she accepts. In another group Jake’s mother is trying to convince him that he needs to come to church to hear about Jesus, which he rejects. Each one of these main characters do not realize that this will be the last time they will see their loved ones here on this earth.

Scene 4–Hospital scene and a Christian Youth gathering: John Cartwright has had a massive heart attack and loses his life, Meanwhile, in the Christian gathering; Jennifer, Matthew, and Jake have all lost their lives from a robbery gone wrong.

Scene 5–Judgment: John, Matthew, Jennifer and Jake have all slipped from this world. None of them knew their time would be so short on earth. Each one had an opportunity to prepare for the end of their life, and each make a choice that affected their eternal destination. Hebrews 9:27 says, Each person is destined to die once and after that comes judgement.

Scene 6–Hell: John Cartwright and Jake are paying the price for their decisions to reject Jesus as Savior and Lord.

Scene 7–Robing Room: This is where our groups are robed and prepared for a glimpse of what our final destination could be like if we accept Jesus.

Scene 8–Heaven: Beautiful music is playing with someone portraying Jesus. He is standing at the front of the room. He explains that Jesus is the way, the truth and the life. No man comes to the Father but by Jesus.

Matthew and Jennifer enter Heaven, welcomed by Jesus and others in Heaven.

They experience the rewards and joys of Heaven because of their decision to accept and follow him during their earthly life.

Closing Room: This is the last leg of our journey through Judgement House. It is a recap of the journey the participants have taken with the guides.

Encouraging area: This area is for those who have made a decision to choose Jesus or just to have an encourager to pray with you.

