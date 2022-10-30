Paws For The Arts Held

The Carolinas Art Guild and the Humane Society of Dillon County hosted Paws for the Arts, a joint art exhibit and sale for the Carolinas Art Guild and a fundraiser for the Humane Society.

The very successful event, held at Twin Lakes Country Club on Thursday night before the arrival of Hurricane Ian, was dubbed the best hurricane party ever. Guests enjoyed delicious food and drinks, music by Terry Powers, beautiful art, and great Silent Auction items.

The art exhibit and sale was composed of artwork by artists from South and North Carolina, and many artists from the Dillon area.

Proceeds from sales of the artwork went to artists and also to the Carolinas Art Guild to fund their efforts to improve art appreciation and awareness in our area.

The Humane Society of Dillon County sponsored a Silent Auction with items such as a beautiful console cabinet donated by Pope’s Furniture, Southern Gates jewelry from Treasures in the Attic in Latta, cakes donated by local bakers Niki’s Sugar Shack and Jamie Locklear, and many other exciting items. All proceeds from the Silent Auction will be used by the Humane Society to fund their spay/neuter program for pets whose owners meet low-income guidelines and also all their other projects which strive to improve the lives of needy Dillon County animals.

The Carolinas Art Guild and the Humane Society of Dillon County would like to thank their generous sponsors who made Paws for the Arts 2022 possible.

PRESENTING SPONSOR: MPD (Marlboro and Pee Dee Electric Cooperatives)

PLATINUM SPONSORS:

Anderson Brothers Bank

First Bank of Dillon

Merle Cureton

City of Dillon

Glasdrum Farms

Jim and Terry McColl

GOLD SPONSOR:

CareSouth Carolina

SILVER SPONSORS:

Sion Bell and Family

Dillon County Council

Dillon Tractor and

Implement Company

Farm Bureau of Dillon-

Kelly McColl

Bo and Patti McInnis

FOOD SPONSORS:

Perdue

Twin Lakes Country Club

TECH

SUPPORT:

First Citizens Bank of Dillon

