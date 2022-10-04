Unity In Community Series Completes

Unity in the Community has completed for this year on Sunday, September 25, with Rev. Steven Tyler of Sardis Baptist Church conducting services at Pyerian Baptist Church.

Unity in the Community began last September, 2021 with four sister churches who joined together each Sunday evening in one of the four churches for joint worship. The four churches were East Dillon Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, and Pyerian Baptist Church.

This September, 2022, four more churches joined the Unity in the Community churches from last year. These churches were Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Beulah Baptist Church, Little Rock Baptist Church, and Sardis Baptist Church.

These eight churches gathered together this year for the joint worship services. The first service was held on September 4 at East Dillon Baptist Church led by Rev. James Stevens with guest speaker Rev. Hoyt King of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The second service was held on September 11 at Second Baptist Church led by Rev. Richie Hicks with guest speaker Rev. David Owens of Beulah Baptist Church. The third service was held on September 18 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church led by Rev. Harold Cooke with guest speaker Rev. Chris Alderman of Little Rock Baptist Church. The fourth service was held on September 25 at Pyerian Baptist Church led by Rev. James Orr with guest speaker Rev. Steven Tyler of Sardis Baptist Church.