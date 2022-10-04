Rev. Larry Williams Encourages Local Pastors to Become Involved With Crime Block Program

Attention All Churches:

Greetings my Brother and Sister in Christ,

I am Rev. Larry Williams, Pastor/Founder of the Tabernacle of God Ministries Dillon.

We are in a State of Emergency in Dillon County, and I am appealing to all churches and pastors in this county.

The Bible says that the earth is the Lord and the fullness thereof.

Psalm 24:1 If the earth belongs to God and you belong to God, so what belongs to God belongs to you. The Kingdom of Heaven suffereth violent and the violent take it by force.

Our crime rate in Dillon is one of the highest crime rates per capita in America compared to all communities of all sizes from the smallest towns to the very largest cities.

One chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime here is one in nine. That’s what the statistics shows.

Also statistics shows there is only five percent who are committing crimes, and 95 percent who are not. So 95 percent of good people should not allow five percent of bad people to dictate how safe and clean our community should be.

“LET’S TAKE BACK OUR COMMUNITY” —if not you then who? If not now, then when?

I have a proposal for all churches and pastors in Dillon County (The Bible says without a vision the people perish).

We will donate a Crime Block Drop Box to a church in each community in Dillon County.

Crime Block Program was given to me back in 1993 to empower our community to become more activity involved in reporting crime.

These crime boxes will allow our citizens to deposit information in the drop box and remain anonymous.

The Crime Block program has been endorse by our Governor of South and North Carolina, the Attorney General Henry McMaster who now our Governor, Police, and Sheriff‘s Office in various jurisdiction.

For more information contact: Rev. Larry Williams, crimeblock@gmail.com.