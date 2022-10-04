“Heart Healthy Soup For The Soul In The Community” To Meet

“Heart Healthy Soup for the Soul in the Community” (The Angel Love Project) will meet at Manning Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Dillon, S. C. 29536, on November 16, 2022 (12 noon-1 p.m.).

Heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, cancers, smoking, poor nutrition, and lack of physical activity are leading causes of death especially in minority communities (AHA, 2022). It is important to develop innovative methods to inspire, motivate, educate, and empower the community to understand God’s grace, mercy, love, and purpose for our lives. God want us to live our best life. God want to empower us to improve our health and quality of life in the community.

The purpose of the SC Angel Love Project program is to Inspire, motivate, educate, and empower participants to improve their health and quality of life in the community. The aims of the program are to provide

• Monthly devotions services, singing, scripture, testimony, prayer and “Heart Healthy Soup for the Soul” in the community.

• Educating participants about the benefits of heart healthy nutrition and physical activity.

• Provide a “Walk with Ease Program” offered three days a week to education them about arthritis and other chronic disease and self-management.

• Chronic disease self-management, prevention education and health promotion and disease prevention including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and cancer and other diseases.

• Pre and post test to evaluate health education, nutrition behaviors, physical activity behaviors and health promotion activities and outcomes.

If you are interested in taking part in the Heart Healthy Soup for the Soul Community project, please contact Dr. Carolyn Covington, chair, at 803-250-9150 or hopeforahealthiernworld@gmail.com.

Dr. Carolyn Covington is the chair. Co-chairs are Famon and Claretha Whitfield.