Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Looking Into Death Of Rowland Woman

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the death of a Rowland woman who was shot while in a vehicle in the area of Hwy 710 South and Tom M. Rd., Rowland, NC.

On Monday, September 26, 2022, Mary Lynn Strong, 46, of Rowland was transported to UNC Health Lumberton by family members after she was shot. Strong was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.