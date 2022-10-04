Anti-Violence Rally Held At Jacksonville Park

The Jacksonville Park on Calhoun Street meeting was the fifth in three months with plans to expand the ministry throughout Dillon County. Over one hundred local residents came out to hear the message of hope. Pastors passed out information, free water, and gave those that desired a New Testament Bible.

Moses Heyward presided and Pastors Henry McRae, Michael Keyes and Tommy lee Pittman prayed, read Scripture, and shared the mission statement. Speakers included Dillon City Chief of Police David Lane and Lynne Fienstra, Regional Director of Samaritan’s Purse International.

Deacon Robert Blue and Victoria Carmichael each sang stirring songs. Bishop H B Drake preached “we are not without hope,” using 2 Corinthians 4:1-4 giving an invitation to all there. Pastor John Graves and his team set up the sound equipment and local church musicians formed a praise band.

Empowerment in Action consists of local pastors and law enforcement officials who are working to curb violence and crime in Dillon County.

Their mission statement says, “The existence of the association is to function as a caring intervention from crime. The purpose is to empower men and women with the Godly/Spiritual/Prayerful influence to discourage the operation of violence, destruction of lives, and high crime in our community.”

The next meeting is planned for September 29th Lake View Community Center at 6 p.m.

Upcoming events include Riverdale and Little Rock.