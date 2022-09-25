Memorial services for Teddie Wayne King will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022. Visitation will be held 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. King, 67, died Thursday, September 15, 2022 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Mullins, SC, August 31, 1955, he was the son of the late Braxton King and Gaynelle Haynes King. He was a Truck Driver.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Brenda Branch King of Dillon; sisters, Elnora King Cox of Lake View, and Nell Grainger of Columbia, SC; half-brother, Andy King of Columbia, SC; 4 beloved nieces, Casi Dancy (Jason) of Columbia, SC, Stevie Freitas (Hunter) of Georgetown, SC, Kateland James (Cole) of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Judy Huggins of Dillon.

Mr. King was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Thomas R. King.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.