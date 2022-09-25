Graveside services for Marian O. Cook will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery Mausoleum with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum.

Mrs. Cook, 83, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born in Dillon, SC, July 18, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Owens and Maggie Ammons Owens. She was a member of East Dillon Baptist Church.

Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Cook; infant son, John Michael Roberts; and brothers, Ed Owens and Buddy Owens.

Survivors include her children, Kathy (Robbie), Brenda, David, Stevie, Ricky, Terry, Billy Ray, and Jimmy Dean; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry and Bobby; sister, Tina.

Memorials may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.