Services for Patricia Ann Jackson were held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Dillon Second Baptist Church with burial in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Bennettsville. Visitation was held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Jackson, 79, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Carlyle Senior Care in Florence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, June 2, 1943, he was the daughter of the late Leroy Caulder and Dore Edith Godbold Caulder. She was a member of Dillon Second Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Bridgette (Mark) Daniels of Blenheim; son, Dr. Tony (Deonna) Barfield of Dublin, GA; 4 grandchildren, Brittany Barfield, Bianca Barfield, Brandon Daniels and Brianna Daniels; brothers, Carlos Caulder, and Freddie Caulder; sisters, Lydia McDowell, Annette McNeill, and Faythe Mincey.

Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Gene Barfield; grandsons, Delton Daniels and Joshua Daniels; brothers, Roy Wilbur Caulder, Calvin Caulder, and Rudolph Caulder; and sisters, Olivia Barrentine and Jennie Lee Berry.