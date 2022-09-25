FLORENCE – John “Bubba” Hunter Wilson, 89, passed away at the Heritage Home of Florence, September 12, 2022 after a brief illness. A private memorial service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Dillon at a later date. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon is assisting the family.

Bubba was born in Dillon, SC, August 20, 1933, the son of the late Jesse Fred Wilson and Margaret Carmichael Wilson. A graduate of Dillon High School, Class of 1951 and attended the University of South Carolina. John was a member of the Gamecock Club for over fifty years, Dillon Country Club, Audobon Society, and Dillon Historical Society on which he served as a board member. Mr. Wilson served in the U.S. Navy and worked for the U.S. Post Office for over thirty years until his retirement. His favorite hobby was working on crossword puzzles.

Mr. Wilson was predeceased by his wife, Diane Spradley Wilson and one brother Fred Wilson, Jr. He is survived by his son: John Wilson (Diane) of Irmo, SC; daughter, Tami Stapleton (Darryl) of Darlington, SC; brother Michael Wilson (Debbie) of Florence, SC; sister-in-law, Jeanne Wilson; two grandsons; three granddaughters, and one great granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dillon Historical Society, P.O. Box 1806, Dillon, SC 29536 or the charity of one’s choice.

