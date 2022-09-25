CLIO—Mr. William John Heustess passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his residence. He was 86 years old.

Born in Marlboro County on January 19, 1936, he was the son of the late William McKinley Heustess and Alice Patterson Heustess. He was a member of Trinity of Clio Methodist. He attended Clemson University and was a farmer, department manager for Dixiana Mills, and later worked for Dillon Furniture.

Mr. Heustess leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife, Nell “Sandy” Heustess; sons, Billy Heustess and wife Kathy, Tim Heustess and wife Karin; grandchildren, Matt Heustess (Kristi), Grant Heustess (Mallory), and Allie Heustess; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Edward Monroe Heustess (Nancy).

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Coley Heustess.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at McLucas Cemetery in Clio, SC. A visitation will be held immediately following the service at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Trinity of Clio Methodist, P.O. Box 156 Clio, SC 29525.

