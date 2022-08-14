WARRENVILLE, SC — Mr. Roger Lee Williamson, 80, entered into rest Friday, August 5, 2022, in his home.

Born in Dillon, S.C., Mr. Williamson was a son of the late Shepard Williamson Sr. and Nettie Herring Williamson. He was preceded in death by a brother Shepard “S.W.” and sisters, Betty McPherson of Aiken and Marilyn Mishue, both of Dillon and brother-in-laws Arthur (Buddy) McPherson and Roger Keith.

He was retired from the City of Aiken as the Tax & License Inspector. He later worked, and retired from the South Carolina Department of Corrections, as the Environmental, Health & Safety Officer. He served as a volunteer for the Aiken County Fire Department.

He was a member of Warrenville Revival Center for 32 years, a Mason and a Shriner.

He had a love for family and was a fiercely loyal, extremely hardworking and proud man. In his younger days, he was known to be a great pool player. He loved hunting and enjoyed spending time at Edisto Beach. He loved the Lord and loved attending church.

Survivors are his wife, Linda Dooley Williamson; sister, Dolores Keith; sons Rusty (Kimberly) Williamson, Michael (Kimberly) Williamson, Joey (Tina) Patsourakos, Robert (Rebecca) Merkle ; daughters Stacey (Michael) Stead, Jennifer Freeman, Amanda (Brad) Boatwright; grandchildren, Shelby Williamson, Andrew Williamson, Chance Williamson, Tucker Williamson, Dillon (Lauren) Martin, Dalton (Carolina) Martin, Jacob Patsourakos, Joel Patsourakos, Brandon Roddy, Burt Blackwell IV, Anna Blackwell, Caila (Alex) Shepherd, Amber Freeman, Emma Freeman, Noelle Boatwright, Nathan Boatwright and Gabryel Merkle; great-grandchildren; Mason Shepherd, Lane Shepherd, Axel Shepherd and McKinley Martin. He had several nieces and nephews including Art McPherson, Dru Nix and Susan Brown. In addition, we cannot forget his best friend, his cat, Sassy.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Gerald Gordon, M.D. and Traditions Hospice Care for their compassion and care.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, in the sanctuary of Warrenville Revival Center.

The family requests that memorials be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.