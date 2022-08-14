Latta – Margaret Hayes Allen, 92, passed away on August 11, 2022 at McLeod Hospital in Florence, S.C. after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Lawton Horace Hayes and Ruth Campbell Hayes Skeen. She is predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Cecil S. Allen; an infant daughter, Janet; a son, Franklin; and a sister, Eunice Harper (Jack).

She is survived by her two sons, Michael H. Allen (Sarah) and Steven H. Allen (Amy); four grandchildren, Hannah Spencer (Chris), Mallary Allen, William Allen, and Thomas Allen; and two great-grandchildren, Alexis Spencer, and Madelyn Spencer; a sister Dorothy Branham (Lester); and many nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Latta Baptist Church. She attended Coker College before marriage, then completed Bachelor of Arts, and Master of Education degree programs at Francis Marion College later in life. She was a teacher in the Latta Schools for many years before retiring.

At age 70, she wrote a memoir for her family entitled “Three Score and Ten” describing her life to that point. In the opening, she referenced a favored quote: “We can do no great things – only small things, with great love”. She dearly loved her family, a well as her many friends from her teaching days and her long life in the Latta and Oak Grove communities.

The family will have a private memorial at a later date. Memorials may be made to Latta Baptist Church.

