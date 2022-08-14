Death Notices

Funeral Service for Rev. Michael William Battle will be on Sunday August 14, 2022 at St. Matthew AME Church in Hamer Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Rev. Battle died at McLeod Hospice House in Florence on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1002 Pleasant Grove Court, Dillon, SC.

Funeral service for Oliver J. Alls will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 1:00pm at New Memorial Temple in Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon conducted by Bartell Funeral Home.