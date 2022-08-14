HAMER—Phillis Ann Murphy Campbell left us in a whisper on the evening of Monday, August 1, 2022.

Memorial services were held 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Oakland United Methodist Church. Visitation was held 7:00-9:00 p.m. Wednesday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Born in Houlka, MS on April 24, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Clifton Hood Murphy and Ola Faye Patterson Murphy Johnson. She was a member of Oakland United Methodist Church and loved the Oakland Community of Hamer, which was her home for nearly 4 decades. Ann was a woman of few needs given a sparse childhood lived in Mississippi and Tennessee. Simple pleasures brought the most joy to Ann with her often sharing stories of her childhood spent with cousins or accounts her children and grandchildren. When not chatting on the phone or visiting with a friend, Ann could be found with a book close by for a little reading or maybe a deck of cards to challenge her next opponent to a quick game of Rummy.

Ann loved her family and understood the importance of spending time with those you love doing the things you enjoyed. She was a devoted wife of over 48 years to the love of her life John and joined him a mere 12 days after his death. Ann was seemingly adjusting with no pressing health issues and looking hopefully to the days ahead. She was a relatively quiet member of the community. Despite chronic health issues for many years, Ann kept up with the concerns and needs of those in her family and community. She considered anyone who crossed her path either family or a friend and most definitely covered you in prayer, whether you were aware or not. Her faith was unfailing and will certainly inspire others to follow her lead.

Being a mother and grandmother was her lifelong work. She was kind and forgiving but most of all proud of her family. She could find something to praise about nearly everyone in her life.

Ann leaves behind her daughters Donna Campbell Sellers of Hamer, SC and Dea Alford of McColl, SC, granddaughters Charlotte Sellers (Jordan Mew) of Hamer, SC, Kayla (Alex) Collins of Mullins, SC, and Beth Alford of McColl, SC, and grandson Aaron Alford of Oklahoma along with her brother Jerry (Cindy) Murphy of Clio, SC and sister Sandra (Wayne) Morrison of Dillon, SC.

Ann was predeceased by her parents and step-father Thomas Johnson, sisters Lora Murphy McColl and Janice Murphy, brothers Joe Murphy, Sr. and Jimmy Dale Murphy, and son Thomas Dargan Campbell.

Ann and her family have been blessed to come to know and love caregiver Minnie Johnson and would also like to offer special thanks to McLeod Dillon Family Medicine, especially Dr. Granville Vance, Sandra Hardy, and Nikki Berry for providing exceptional care. The family would also like to give recognition to Tim Snipes, Helen Sellers Hubbard, and Mary D. Rowell for being available for the smallest of task to make Ann’s days much easier.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dillon Christian School, PO Box 151, Dillon, SC 29536.