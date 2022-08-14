Memorial services for Anthony Andrew “Tony” McKenzie were held 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation was held 4:00-5:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Tony, 55, died Friday, July 29, 2022 at his residence.

Born in Kennesaw, Georgia, January 10, 1967, he was the son of the late Paul McKenzie and Patricia Biggs McKenzie. He was employed by MCT Companies in Florence.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Jacqueline “Jackie” McKenzie of Dillon; daughters, Adrienne McKenzie Huggins of Dillon, Shawna Hoven (Eric) of Clearwater, FL, and Cassie McKenzie of Dillon; grandchildren, Makayla Huggins, Chase Huggins, Kinsley McKenzie and Kaisley McKenzie, and two grandsons on the way; brother, Mark McKenzie (Debbie) of Lexington, SC; special friends, Jimmy Carter and Edwin Hopkins.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Paul & Pat McKenzie; and his brother, Paul McKenzie, Jr.

Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4151 Spruill Ave., Suite 250, North Charleston, SC 29405.