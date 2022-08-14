Michael Eugene Chestnut, 59, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at McLeod Medical Center Dillon.

Graveside services were held 11:00 a.m. Friday at Resthaven Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Born in Dillon County, February 13, 1963, he was the son Shelby Byrd and late James Chestnut, Jr. He was a mechanic.

Survivors include his mother, Shelby Byrd; sister, Betty Scott (Bennie); brother, Glenn Chesnut (Dianne); numerous nieces and nephews.