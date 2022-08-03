Memorial services for Michael Wayne Sessoms will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held following the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Sessoms, 66, died Sunday, July 31, 2022 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon.

Born in Clinton, NC, March 6, 1956, he was the son of the late Oliver Matthews and Margaret Fannie Faircloth Sessoms Davidson.

Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Beverly Sessoms of Dillon; daughter, Rebecca Maples; son, Matthew Sessoms (Amanda); step-children, Kellye Tedder and Nikki Edwards Small; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 4 sisters.

Mr. Sessoms was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Sessoms.