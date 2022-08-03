Franklin, NC – Bryant Lee Parker, 67, passed away at the Macon Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Franklin, NC, July 28, 2022. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Dillon. A visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to the service at the funeral home. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon is assisting the family.

Bryant was born January 8, 1955 in Dillon, SC, the son of the late Eddie Parker, Jr. and Dollie Scott Parker. He loved to work in the yard, was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed art work. Most importantly he loved Jesus. He was a member of Old Shallotte Baptist Church in Ocean Isle Beach, NC. He was devoted to his brother-in-law and his sister.

He is survived by his sister, Diane Parker Harrelson of Franklin, NC; brother, Timothy “Tim” Wayne Parker of Ocean Drive Beach, SC; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Charles G. Harrelson.

