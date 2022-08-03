Randall Joseph “Randy” Maine, 64, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his residence.

Memorial services were held 6:00 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation to follow the service.

Born in Springfield, Ohio, August 27, 1957, he was the son of the late Robert Gerald Maine and Geneva Mae McIntyre Maine.

Survivors include his children, Randall Joseph Maine, II of Corbin, Kentucky, Crystal Arnette (Christopher) of Hamer, and Rodney James Maine of London, Kentucky; grandchildren, Aaron Joseph Maine, Allyson Michelle Maine, Micah Hunter Arnette, Adelyn Grace Arnette, Mason Maine and Hudson Maine; brothers, Richard “Ricky” Maine, Robert “Robbie” Maine, II, and Ronnie Maine, all of Dillon; sisters, Derinda McCashland of Anaheim, California, Janet Pinyan (Rodney) of Georgia, and Joanie Bryant (Robbie) of Marion, SC; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews.

Memorials may be made to McLeod Oncology, 401 E. Cheves Street, Suite 201, Florence, SC 29506.