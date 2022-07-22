Holli Strickland Named East Elementary Teacher Of The Year

Mrs. Holli Strickland has been named the East Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

Mrs. Strickland has 17 years of teaching experience. She has taught second and third grade.

She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Coker University. She also has a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Grand Canyon University.

Mrs. Strickland states, “I feel called to teach and invest in the lives of children. Being named Teacher of the Year is such an honor, and I feel that my purpose is being fulfilled. I am blessed to work alongside some of the greatest educators! I try to glean everything I can from them. I could not be the teacher I am without them.”

Mrs. Strickland loves spending time with her family and friends, reading, and the beach.

She is married to David and they have two daughters and a son-in-law.