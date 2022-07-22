Tesha Hyatt Selected As East Elementary Paraprofessional Of The Year

Ms. Tesha Hyatt has been selected as Paraprofessional of the Year at East Elementary School for 2022-2023.

She is a 4K Assistant. She completed her second year and is excited about returning for her third year. Prior to working at East,

Ms. Hyatt was a childcare provider for 28 years in the classroom and as a director. She loves seeing the excitement on children faces when they learn something new. She is mom to her son Lee.

Ms. Hyatt loves spending time with her family and anything to do with water whether it is a pool or sitting by the ocean.