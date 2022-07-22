Keith Coward Named DHS Head Baseball Coach

Dillon District School Four Athletic Director Zach Hayes announces that Keith Coward is the new Dillon High School varsity baseball coach. Hayes looks forward to what he can do for the baseball team.



Keith Coward is married to Brooke, and they have an 8-year-old son Kase.

Coward is very thankful for the opportunity to lead a program that he has been a part of as both a player and assistant coach. He looks forward to continuing the tradition of Dillon Wildcat baseball established by Coach Dozier, which includes 4 Lower State championships, numerous region championships, and multiple MLB draft picks. Coward exclaimed, “I am very excited for the future of Dillon Wildcat baseball.”

Coward played high school baseball for Gregg Dozier from 2002-2005 at Dillon High School. He played college baseball at Erskine College from 2006-2009.

Coward has been an assistant baseball Coach at Dillon High School from 2015-2021 and an assistant football coach at Dillon High School from 2019-2022. He will continue to coach football as well as baseball. Coward teaches in the Programs for Exceptional Children department at Dillon High School.

Coward’s vision for the varsity baseball program at Dillon is a program that develops young men into great husbands, fathers, and members of society through the game of baseball. Coward stated that the coaching staff will certainly try to develop great players, but we want to focus on developing the whole person in the process. “Our program will be built around the core principles of F.A.I.T.H.: F – Family, A – Academics, I – Integrity, T – Toughness, and H – Hustle.”

Coward believes that kids today should play multiple sports. In fact, he played multiple sports at Dillon High School and treasures his experiences playing both. Coward stated “I think playing multiple sports increases overall athleticism and helps prevent injuries, particularly arm injuries for pitchers. We will have many players who play multiple sports at Dillon High School.”

My goal is to have an offense that puts pressure on the other team from the batters box to the base paths. I like to see pitchers who don’t give up free bases and pitch with good tempo. Coward believes that successful baseball teams maximize their opportunities and make the other team earn theirs.