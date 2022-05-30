Sylvia W. Summer, 84, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Dillon, SC on Friday, June 3rd at 10 a.m. under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home.

Sylvia was born August 28, 1937, in Mullins, South Carolina, daughter of the late Leon P. Williams and the late Sarah Nettie Arnold Williams. She attended Columbia College and graduated from the University of South Carolina. She was a retired science teacher who was aways up for a trip outdoors to teach about the natural world. Her heart was huge and she loved fiercely. Her world was her family, and her family was her world. She loved the beach, shagging, reading murder mysteries, chili dogs, Pepsi’s, saltines and spaghetti.

She is survived by her daughter, Sara Gayle McConnell (Scott) of Mount Pleasant, SC; two sisters, Mabeth McCutchen (Jim) of Greenville, SC and Lydia Carr (Howard) of Dillon, SC; grandchildren, Sarah Leland McConnell and William Scott McConnell both of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Heart Association of SC, Memorial Processing Center 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 26 Broadway, New York, NY 10004 .

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.