Richard C. Deschner passed away at age 70 on April 21, 2022.

He was born in Stamford, CT, November 27, 1950, and grew up on LI, NY.

He graduated Berner High School in 1969 in Massapequa, NY and then attended Long Island Drafting School.

He raced his Funny Car that he built himself, “The Underdog,” in the late 1970s through 1992. He operated RCD Racing Engines shop in Lindenhurst, NY, until he moved to Little Rock, SC, in 1995. He named his farm, “Damn Yankee Racing Farm,” building RCD race engines.

He was an animal lover and dog rescuer. He took care of many dogs on his farm that would otherwise have been put down.

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard P. Deschner and

Louise C. Deschner. Survived by his two sisters, Diane L. and Thomas Gilmer of FL and Ellen and Robert Appold of New York.

Richard’s body was cremated and a date will be announced as to when his ashes will be spread on his “Damn Yankee Racing Farm.”