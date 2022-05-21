Memorial services for Christopher Bryan Johnson were held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Pyerian Baptist Church directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Chris, 37, died May 13, 2022.

Born in Marion, SC, April 18, 1985, he was the son of Lisa Jackson Miele and Bobby Johnson.

Survivors include his mother, Lisa Miele (Michael) of Indian Trail, NC; father, Bobby Johnson (Donda) of Florence, SC; son, Christopher Gage Johnson; sister, April Michelle Taylor (David) of Bessemer City, NC; grandmothers, Jaqueline Johnson of Florence and Esther Schreifer (Daniel) of Matthews, NC. Chris was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Melvin Jackson and Joyce Jackson.

Memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.