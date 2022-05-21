Myron Keith Bracey, 54, of Saint Matthews, SC, sadly passed away of a heart attack on Saturday, May 7, 2022. “Keith” was born on February 11th, 1968, in Dillon, SC to Bryan and Hazel Bracey. He is predeceased by his wife, Jennifer Bracey and daughter, Haley Bracey. He is survived by his parents, his brother, Darrel Bracey (Dillon) and his children; Kayla Bracey (NMB), Brian Mizell (Dillon), Brandy Bracey (Columbia), Dylan Bracey (Dillon), Myra Bracey (Dillon), and Riley (St. Matthews) and four grandchildren. Finally at peace.