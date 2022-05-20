Bernette McIntyre Langley died Sunday, May 15, 2022, after 20 months of a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer at her home in Clio, South Carolina.



Bernette was born March 6, 1948, in Bennettsville, SC, the daughter of Dewitte Hamer and Maxine Dunlap McIntyre. Bernette loved Clio and wanted only to live there her entire life.

She was the widow of the late Bryant Langley who was her high school sweetheart. They were married 44 years.

Bernette graduated from Clio High School in 1966 and worked for 20 years at SCN Bank. She left there to join her father, uncle, and cousin in the McIntyre Furniture Store for a number of years. Later she joined DHEC and worked in Bennettsville, Chesterfield and retired from DHEC in Dillon, SC in 2017. Bernette was a lifetime member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Clio, and a good volunteer wherever she was needed. Bernette was also involved for many years with the Bruce Welge Scholarship Fund. She also served on the Dunlap McIntyre Scholarship Fund Committee since its inception.

An exceptional quality of life was made possible over the last 20 months due to a number of factors and people. Bernette had a remarkable desire to live even when faced with this diagnosis.

She was surrounded by a team at McLeod Cancer Center, but especially Dr “VIJI” Nehru, her dedicated oncologist, and her miraculous caregivers, Emma Heffner, Lois Lane, Rita Locklear, Tangie Peoples, and Mae Williams. The committed team of great cooks in Clio and particularly Trinity, her Church, along with many cousins and wonderful aunts kept Bernette and all the family well fed! During this entire time there were many fun gatherings with nieces, siblings and their spouses, family and friends who would visit. None of Bernette’s 20 months were wasted and included fun, laughter, and some seriously good stories. The staff of Kindred Home Health in Cheraw SC and McLeod Hospice were also very supportive and of great guidance during this time. The family gives many thanks to each and every one who made Bernette’s life so much richer, and ours as well.

She is survived by her sister Melinda Wilfong and her husband Charles Wilfong of Florence, SC; brother Dewitte Gray McIntyre and his wife Janie London McIntyre of Charlotte NC; three nieces: Chandler McIntyre and her husband Taylor Short of Charlotte, NC, Jane McIntyre Barghothi and her husband AJ Barghothi of Boone, NC and Sally Gray McIntyre Malambri and husband Will Malambri of Myrtle Beach, SC; five great nieces and nephews: Mac Malambri, Annagray Malambri, Bliss Short, Hart Short and Witt Short.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to Trinity of Clio Methodist Church, PO Box 156, Clio, SC, 29525.

Online condolences may be made at www.bfhbennettsville.com.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Hebron Cemetery in Clio. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.