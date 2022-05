THE FIRST POP-UP FARMERS MARKET of the season was held on Monday, May 9th. The themes were “Women’s Health Month” and “Gifts From The Garden Month.” There was produce, honey, candles, crafts, and much more offered at the market. The market will be held the second Monday of each month May through October from 4-7 p.m. on the South Plaza downtown Dillon at the fountain.

