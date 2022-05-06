IMMEDIATE OPENING FOR OFFICE PERSONNEL

Immediate Opening for

Full-time Office Personnel.

Neat, professional appearance and must be punctual, possess good grammar, good telephone etiquette, etc.

Prefer experienced person but will train the right person.

Duties include invoicing, subscriptions, typing, proofreading, assisting walk+in customers, and other duties as assigned.

Company benefits include paid holidays, sick leave, vacation pay, insurance, etc. Work hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday with one hour for lunch.

Apply in person or send resume to:

Johnnie Daniels

THE DILLON HERALD

505 Hwy. 301 North

Dillon, S.C. 29536

Resumes may also be emailed to jd@thedillonherald.com.