Death Notices:

Graveside service for James McDuffie will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at Rest Haven Cemetery, Dillon, SC. Mr. McDuffie passed on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at his residence in Dillon County, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

Lucille Harley passed on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Dundee Manor in Bennettesville, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

John Charles Carmichael passed on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

John R. McAllister passed on April 13, 2022 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 118 Grove St Dillon SC

Funeral Service for Willie B. Manning will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2:00pm at Samuel Bartell Chapel located at 1309 Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC. Mr. Manning passed on Monday, April 11, 2022 at McLeod Medical Center, Dillon SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

Graveside service for Lucille Harley will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 1:00pm at Roadside Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Ms. Harley passed on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Dundee Manor in Bennettesville, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.