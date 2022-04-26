HARTSVILLE— Richard Dale Lambert, 73, passed away, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence after an illness.

Funeral services were held 3:00 p.m. Monday at Ariel Baptist Church in Marion with burial in the church cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home of Dillon. Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Born in Marion County, SC, April 13, 1948, he was the son of the late Coke Lambert and Mary Porter Lambert. He was a US Army Veteran, he was employed 40 plus years at CP&L, Progress Energy, and Duke Energy. He was a member of the Ariel Baptist Church. Dale graduated from Latta High School in 1966. He attended Florence-Darlington Technical College and graduated with an Associate’s degree in Civil Engineering. He later went back to college and studied Electronics Engineering Technology. He was a Mason, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, and a skilled woodworker. Papa (R. Dale Lambert) was a very special man, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a man of few words, but those words carried so much weight. He spent his life mentoring, teaching, and coaching those around him with his infinite wisdom. He never fell short of finding a way to make time for everyone around him. He was so selfless, he’d help anyone he could and ask nothing in return. You would always find him tinkering with a hobby of his. Many times, he would start another one before finishing the first but that’s who he was. He loved his Gamecocks, Atlanta Braves, gardening, spending time with his family, working on family heritage, studying birds, and playing his solitaire. Papa enjoyed fishing, traveling, and taking long trips just to eat seafood. Dale loved his Fords, specifically his blue F150 pickup. In his younger years, he was one of many veterans that served proudly in the Vietnam era. Papa loved his country, family, and friends. No matter where he went, Papa always seemed to know at least one person, or they knew him. Papa had such an impact on the family, two of the grandchildren, Christopher and Daniel Johnson, served in the US Army and Coast Guard, following in his footsteps, and trying to become half the man he was. Papa was a true believer in the church and loved God. Papa loved kneeling at bedside talking to God. He had a passion for coaching and mentoring all of those around him. He was most proud of his whole family because he enjoyed cooking and making all of us happy. God and Family time meant the most to him. Dale was a legend and superhero for so many, he truly was. He’s had the watch for many decades. It’s now time we all take over from here. End of Watch- 2022 04 07

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Brenda B. Lambert of Hartsville; daughters, Sherri “Sissy” Lambert and Heather Lambert Scurry (Brad) all of Hartsville; grandchildren, Justin Lambert, Christopher Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Jessie Johnson, Dustin Scurry, Luke Johnson, and Kaitlin Lambert Scurry; great-grandchildren, Macie & Sage Scurry; sisters, Sharon Monohan and Eunice Hewitt (Wayne); special sisters-in-law, Linda Perritt, Sandra Evans, and Ruth Johnson; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Bill Porter. Memorials may be made to Aeriel Baptist Church, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, or to the Vietnam Veterans of America.