Memorial services for Charles Michael Cox will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Cox, 53, died Friday, April 15, 2022 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, May 4, 1968, he was the son of the late Malcolm Jackson and Linda Faye Cox.

Survivors include his son, Brandon Cox (Nicole) of Dillon; grandchildren, Emilee Scott and Easton Scott.